Serie A: Osimhen Savours Napoli’s Win Vs Parma

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is in buoyant mood following the side’s opening day win against Parma, reports Completesports.com.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side defeated their hosts 2-0 courtesy of second half goals from Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne.

Mertens opened scoring for Napoli in the 64th minute before Insigne doubled the lead on 77 minutes.

“good win, let’s keep the momentum,”reads a tweet on his Twitter handle.

Osimhen was introduced in the 62nd minute for Diego Demme.

He almost marked his debut with a goal on 80 minutes but saw his effort go just off target.

