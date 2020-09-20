Simy Targets Permanent Serie A StayAs Crotone Start Season Vs Genoa

Simy Nwankwo is targeting a permanent stay for Crotone in the Serie A as the newly-promoted side kick-start their 2020/21 campaign against Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris today (Sunday).

Simy emerged as the top-scorer in the Serie B for the 2019/20 season with 20 goals, one ahead of Perugia’s Pietro Lemmello who netted 19 times during the just-concluded campaign.

2010/2020 also happened to be his most prolific season ever, netting 21 times in 38 games in all competitions for Crotone and logging a total of 3,115 minutes with a goal involvement every 148 minutes.

And ahead of their first game of the season after their return to the Italian top-flight, the lanky striker is looking to stay permanently in the elite football division together with Crotone.

Simy told Crotone’s media team: “This Sunday, it will start a new…