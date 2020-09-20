Son Scores Four Goals As Spurs Beat Southampton

Heung-Min Son scored four times as Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to beat Southampton 5-2 at St Mary’s on Sunday.

Danny Ings gave the home team the lead in the 32nd minute after he was set up by Walter-Peters.

Son equalised for Spurs late in the first half.



The South Korea international then put the visitors in front two minutes after the break from Harry Kane through ball.

He then netted twice more in identical circumstances in the 64th and and 74th minutes.

Kane netted Spurs’ fifth eight minutes from time slotting home after Erik Lamela struck the post.

Ings then grabbed a late consolation for the hosts from the spot after Matt Doherty was adjudged to have handled the ball.

