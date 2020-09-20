Troost-Ekong, Ndidi, Oshoala, Chukwueze Model New Nike kit

William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Asisat Oshoala were among players that modelled the Nigerian national teams new Nike home and away kits, reports.

The Nigeria Football Federation officially announced the launching of the new kits published on their verified Twitter handle on Sunday.



Other players who modelled the kits are Samuel Chukwueze and Rashidat Ajibade.

The new home kit comes in traditional green and white national colours. The white runs down the middle from top to bottom while the pitch green and white patterns hang on the shoulders just like an Agbada, a four-piece attire found among the Yoruba of southwestern Nigeria which Nike draws inspiration from.



Then the away kit is all-grey with the pitch green and white patterns in the V-shaped collar and sleeves.

The Eagles are expected to dorn the new kit in their double-header friendly games against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia in October.



By James Agberebi

