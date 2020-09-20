Watford Close In On Super Eagles Star Troost-Ekong

English Championship club Watford are closing in on the signing of Udinese and Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong, Sport Witness reports.

Watford are set to strengthen their defence by bringing Troost-Ekong to Vicarage Road from Serie A.

According to Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old is valued at £2.8 million.

Watford are looking for some new signings before the end of the transfer window after starting life back in the Championship with a win and a draw in their opening two games.

Also Read: Abdullahi Joins Cypriot Club Omonia On Two-Year Deal

Troost-Ekong has been with Udinese for the past two years and has made 66 appearances in all competitions for the Italian side.

He spent time as a youngster in London playing for the academies at Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Holland to join FC Groningen.

He then joined Gent in 2015 and stayed with the Belgian Pro League outfit for two seasons, one of…