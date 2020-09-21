Ajagba Extends Unbeaten Record With Victory Over American Opponent

Efe Ajagba stretched his unbeaten record to 14 wins after securing a wide unanimous points victory over America’s Jonathan Rice in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Unfortunately, Ajagba suffered a hand injury which prevented him from producing an expected knockout.

He previously stopped 11 of his opponents with explosive power, although on this occasion he opted to control Rice for 10 rounds with his stiff jab, earning verdicts of 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92 from the judges.

Also Read: Martins Joins Chinese Club Wuhan FC On One-Year Deal

The 26-year-old had recently welcomed a clash with Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO world titles.

The 26-year-old had recently welcomed a clash with Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO world titles.

“The people would support Joshua because he is the heavyweight champ,” Ajagba told Sky Sports.

“Skill would beat Joshua, not power. Me and Joshua both have the power, but skills control…