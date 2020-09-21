Collins Set To Join Union Berlin From SC Paderborn

Nigeria defender Jamilu Collins is close to joining German Bundesliga club Union Berlin from SC Paderborn, reports Completesports.com.

Collins is keen to leave Paderborn following their relegation to Bundesliga 2 last season.

The 26-year-old has also been linked with Werder Bremen but according to transfer market.de, it appears he will now join Union Berlin.

Union Berlin signed another Nigerian Taiwo Awoniyi on loan from Liverpool last week.

Former Super Eagles forward Anthony Ujah is already a key member of the squad.

Collins scored once in 83 league appearances for Paderborn.

He joined the club from Croatia outfit HNK Rijeka in 2017.

The left-back was on Monday named in Nigeria’s squad for next month’s friendlies against the Elephants of Coted’lvoire and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

By Adeboye Amosu

