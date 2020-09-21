Etebo Happy To Make Winning Debut With Galatasaray

Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is thrilled to start his time with Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray on a winning note following Sunday’s 2-0 away win against champions Istanbul Basaksehir, reports Completesports.com.

Etebo replaced Sofiane Feghouli in the 72nd of the encounter.

It was the Nigeria international first league outing for Fathi Terim’s side following his loan move from Sky Bet Championship club Stoke City.



Radamel Falcao and Younes Belhanda were the scorers for Galatasaray in the 14th and 76th minutes respectively.

“Excited to be part of this great victory and we keep going.. thanks to the supporting fans,”Etebo tweeted.

Galatasaray top the table with six points from two games.

By Adeboye Amosu

