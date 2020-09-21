Gundogan Manchester City Star Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Manchester City have star midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus following the latest round of testing.

City made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Monday.

He ia currently observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

“Manchester City FC can confirm that Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for COVID-19,” City announced.

“Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery.”

As a result, Gundogan will miss City’s opening league game of the season against Wolves on Monday.

Also, he is expected to miss City’s clash against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

City winger Riyad Mahrez and…