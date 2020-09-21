Infinix Impressive Turnout At HOT 8 Concert Last Year: What’s In Works

Big brands have super powers; they can shine their light on thousands of people and truly inspire them. They do this through several means. Sometimes they do it with their core brand message/slogan. For example; Nike – just do it, or Infinix – the future is now. These messages are subtly infused into all of their communications, encouraging us all in different ways to do extraordinary things.

When it comes to the African clime, Infinix is one of the leading smartphone brands. According to Statcounter, the brand is currently ranked second in Nigeria based on mobile vendor market share.

Over the years, the smartphone brand has kept pace with its clear-cut mission to empower youths with cutting edge technology and inspire them to do more in their respective fields of interest.

Asides from inspiring its core fans through its brand message, Infinix has also been able to empower many Nigerians in areas like business and entertainment through several campaign activities.

Infinix…