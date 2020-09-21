Ligue 1: Simon Rues Nantes Home Draw Vs Saint-Etienne

Moses Simon is disappointed Nantes failed to secure maximum points in Sunday’s Ligue 1 home clash against Saint-Etienne, reports Completesports.com.

The Great Danes fought back from 2-0 down to earn a share of the spoils in the game.

Adil Aouchiche gave Saint-Etienne the lead in the 2nd minute before Yvann Macon doubled their lead on 66 minutes.

Simon reduced the deficit in the 71st minute, while Renaud Emond equalised for the hosts five minutes from time.

“Great team work mates 1point it’s not the result we wanted but we will correct our errors from this game and return back stronger,thanks to the fans for your support Raising hands (ALL GLORY BELONGS TO GOD ALMIGHTY,”Simon tweeted.

Nantes have won once in four league outings this season.

They occupy 14th position on the table with five points from four games.

By Adeboye Amosu

…