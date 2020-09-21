Manchester City Create Premier League History In Away Win Vs Wolves

Manchester City’s bid to regain their Premier League title got off to a perfect start as they defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Molineux on Monday.

The win means City are the first team in the Premier League era to win 10 consecutive opening games of the season.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 19 minutes when he was brought down in the area following a clumsy challenge from Roman Saiss.

Phil Foden, who was caught up in controversy earlier this summer whilst on England duty, made it 2-0 after 32 minutes when he fired in Raheem Sterling’s pass following a slick City move.

Following the break, Wolves finally found their spark but wasted several chances as Daniel Podence shot wide before chipping a glorious chance over when put through.

Wolves’ talisman Raul Jimenez also blew a fine opening when he side-footed wide from six yards.

But Jimenez later made amends for his miss…