Marvin Akinlabi Relishes ‘Unforgettable’ Debut For Real Madrid

Spanish-born Nigerian Winger, Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park, has been relishing his dream Debut for Real Madrid in Sunday’s Laliga Santander matchday-two goalless draw at Real Sociedad, describing the experience as ‘unforgettable’, Completesports.com reports.

The 20 year old right-winger, known as Marvin Park at Real Madrid, became the first Nigerian to play for Spanish giants’ first team after he replaced young Brazil international, Rodrygo, in the 70th minute at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian. Mutiu Adepoju only featured for Los Blancos’ B team from 1989 to 1992 after leaving Nigerian club, Julius Berger.

“Unforgettable day! So happy for the debut with the @realmadrid in league. Keep working and learning. I love you,” a happy Marvin posted on his Instagram page alongside his photos from the match against Real Sociedad.

Marvin’s Instagram post promptly attracted hundreds of positive comments from the teeming fans of Real Madrid who were equally delighted…