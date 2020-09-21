Official: Rohr Calls Up Ejuke, Sanusi, Tijani Two Other New Players For CIV, Tunisia Friendlies

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has invited 25 players for next month’s friendlies against Coted’lvoire and Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.

Rohr also placed five players on standby for the games billed to hold in Austria.

Regulars Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, William Ekong and Wilfred Ndidi, as well as new brooms Frank Onyeka , Zaidu Sanusi and Chidera Ejuke made the list.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, now in The Netherlands, is heading to Austria as England–based forward Kelechi Iheanacho also returns. Victor Osimhen, now in Italy with Napoli, and another former U17 World Cup winner Samuel Chukwueze are also called.

Rohr’s men will take on the Elephants on 9th October and four days later, will engage the Carthage Eagles.

Both games have been arranged by the Nigeria Football Federation to prepare the Eagles for the next rounds of 2022 AFCON qualifiers, home and away against Sierra Leone in…