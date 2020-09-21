Onuachu Bags Brace; Etebo Makes Winning Debut For Galatasaray

Paul Onuachu scored two goals in Genk’s 3-1 home win against Mechelen in the Belgian Jupiler on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu opened scoring on 10 minutes and also got the third goal in the 68th minute.

The lanky striker who was also on target last Monday, has now scored four goals in five league games.

Cyriel Dessers did not feature for Genk as he was an unused substitute.

Genk now sit in sixth position on eight points in the league table.

In the Turkish Super Lig, Oghenekaro Etebo made his debut for Galatasaray in their 2-0 win at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Etebo was brought into the game in the 72nd minute.

Radamel Falcao and Younes Belhanda were the scorers for Galatasaray in the 14th and 76th minutes respectively.

Ramon Azeez did not play for Granada in their 2-1 home win against Deportivo Alaves as he was on the…