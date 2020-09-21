Onuachu Voted Man Of The Match In Genk’s Win Vs Mechelen

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has been voted Genk’s Man of the Match after scoring two goals in their 3-1 home win against Mechelen in the Belgian Jupiler on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Genk announced Onuachu as the most outstanding player on their verified Twitter handle on Monday.

Onuachu took his goal tally in the league to four in five games after Sunday’s game.

He opened scoring in the 10th minute before adding the third goal in the 68th minute.

He has now scored in consecutive games after getting on the score sheet in the 5-2 defeat at Beerschot last week Monday.



By James Agberebi

