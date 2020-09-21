Osimhen Faces Huge Expectations As Napoli Clash With Parma

Victor Osimhen is facing huge expectations as the Serie A season kicks off with the Nigerian striker expected to deliver by scoring plenty of goals in his maiden campaign at Napoli.

A lot has been said about Osimhen’s big-money move to Napoli from Ligue 1 side, Lille and he has been in great form in pre-season with a hat-trick against Teramo particularly noteworthy.

The 21-year-old is now very much set to make his Serie A debut on Sunday when Gli Azzurri take a trip to the Stadio Ennio Tardini to trade tackles with Parma with three points on offer.

In his last pre-season game which was his third, though, Osimhen fired blanks but registered an assist for Napoli which walloped Italian Serie B club, Pescara 4-0 at the Stadio San Paolo.

