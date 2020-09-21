Rohr Elated With Super Eagles Progress In FIFA Ranking

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is pleased to see to his team move up in the latest FIFA monthly ranking for national teams, reports Completesports.com.

The three time African champions jumped three places, from 31 to 29 and maintained third position on the continent.

The West Africans were ranked 67th in the world when Rohr took charge of the team in August 2016.

The team has witnessed a slow, but gradual progress under Rohr’s tutelage and he is pleased with the progression they have made in recent years.

“Of course, we are happy about it,” Rohr told ESPN.

“It’s a good progress, due to the good results and performances of the team. And yes, I think we can be a little bit proud of it, but we have to still work a lot to get better. We want to be better of course all the time.”

“When I arrived we were not number three (in Africa). We were much lower. So, it’s good to see that we are in the right…