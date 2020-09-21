Rohr Invites Ejuke, Tijani, Lawal For Super Eagles October Friendlies

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr will include CSKA Moscow winger Chidera Ejuke, and Austria-based duo, Samson Tijani and Tobias Lawal in his squad for next month’s friendlies against Coted’l voire and Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.

Ejuke was one of key stars In the Dutch league last season.

The winger linked up with CSKA Moscow from Eredivisie outfit Heerenveen last month.

He has scored once in three league outings for his new club this season.

Former Golden Eaglets captain Tijani, who is loan at TSV Hartberg from Red Bull Salzburg will also get the chance to play at the senior level for the first time.

Lawal, 20, is a goalkeeper who plays for Austrian side Linz.

Read Also: Premier League: Son Scores Four Goals As Spurs Beat Southampton

“I invited two players from Austria. One of them you know him, Samson Tijani. He was the captain of our under 17 team that played the World Cup last year,”Rohr told