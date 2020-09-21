Rohr Reveals How Hoffenheim Star Chose Nigeria

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has revealed how he was able to convince former Germany youth captain Kevin Akpoguma to commit his international future Nigeria.

Akpoguma, 25, who plays for Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, has a German mother and a Nigerian father – which qualifies him to play for the Super Eagles.

And, despite 62 Germany caps from under-16 to under-21 level, Akpoguma opted to capitalise on the Fifa rules which allows him to switch allegiances.

“It was not my job to convince [Kevin] Akpoguma to come and play for Nigeria,” Rohr told BBC Sport.

“I had a good conversation with him and his family while watching several games in Hoffenheim.

“After the matches we met and could talk. I presented our projects and I could speak about the team, about this incredible period in the Super Eagles and my vision for the team.

“He was sold on this and would love to be a part of the…