Runarsson Iceland International Joins Arsenal From Dijon

Arsenal have completed the signing of Iceland International goalkeeper Alex Runarsson from French side Dijon.

The Gunners announced the signing on their official website on Monday.

Runarsson comes in as replacement for Emiliano Martinez who has joined Aston Villa.

Also Read: Official: Rohr Calls Up Ejuke, Sanusi, Tijani Two Other New Players For CIV, Tunisia Friendlies

“Goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has joined us on a four-year contract from French club Dijon.

“The 25-year-old Iceland international (full name Runar Alex Runarsson) joined the Ligue 1 club in July 2018 and made 13 appearances for them in all competitions last season.



“Alex started his career with KR Reykjavik in his home country. He went on to join FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark, where he made 62 appearances during a three-year spell, before moving to Dijon.



Technical director at Arsenal Edu said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Alex to our…