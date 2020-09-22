Akpom: Why I Joined Middlesbrough

Chuba Akpom says he was sold on the move to Sky Bet Championship club Middlesbrough after a phone call with manager Neil Warnock.

Akpom joined Boro from Greek club PAOK last week.

Warnock sold the club’s vision to Akpom earlier in the summer and the striker quickly make up his mind to return to England after two years in Greece.

“I didn’t need much convincing,” Akpom said, speaking to the press via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon.

“The gaffer called me. That shows how much he wants me to be here. As soon as I had that conversation I spoke to my agent and said I’m ready to come back.

“Everyone knows about the gaffer, he’s a top personality and character. He’s not just a manager, he’s a mentor. He’s got that magic touch, I’m hoping he can have that with me.

“He’s amazing. Everyone knows the gaffer’s record and his success with promotions. He’s done it in the past and wants to do it…