Barcelona Announce Vidal’s Move To Inter Milan

Barcelona have announced the departure of Chilean star Arturo Vidal to Serie A giants Inter Milan.

The Catalans made the announcement in a statement released on Tuesday.

It is a return to Serie A for Vidal who featured for Juventus.

“Barcelona and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Arturo Vidal. The Italian club will pay FC Barcelona 1 million euros in variables,” the Spanish club said.

“Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Arturo Vidal for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future.

“Arturo Vidal came to FC Barcelona in the summer of 2018. In his two years at Camp Nou, the Chilean midfielder has added another league winner’s medal to his collection, making it an incredible eight leagues in row in three different countries. He also won the Spanish Super Cup that season.

“He has played 96 games (66 in La Liga, 10…