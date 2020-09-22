Dembele Attracting Interest From Man United On Loan Transfer

Manchester United have reportedly opened discussions with Barcelona to secure a season-long loan deal for France international Ousmane Dembele.

Borussia Dortmund appear to have ruled out a move for United’s first-choice attacking target, Jadon Sancho, 20, this summer.

And United have been forced to scour the market for alternatives despite agreeing personal terms with the England winger.

And the Red Devils have identified the 23-year-old as a possible back-up option to Sancho with just less than two weeks remaining of the summer transfer window.

According to Duncan Castles of Record Sport, senior United officials, including executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, have begun a dialogue with Barcelona to gauge Dembele’s potential availability.

The report claims Barca are open to sanctioning a temporary move for the forward before next month’s…