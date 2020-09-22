Ighalo Eyes First Start, First Goal Of Season in Luton Vs Man United

Former Nigeria international forward, Odion Ighalo is set to make his first start of the season for Manchester United when they play Luton Town at Kenilworth Road tonight (Tuesday) looking to pick up a win and progress into the next stage of the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils suffered a disappointing 3-1 loss at the hands of Crystal Palace at Old Trafford last weekend which highlighted the defensive shortcomings they are facing at the moment.

Ighalo will once again get the responsibility to lead the line for the Red Devils down the middle. The Nigerian forward will be hungry to impress, but it won’t be easy for him to find the back of the net as Luton have conceded only two goals in their past four matches in domestic competitions.

Also Read: ‘Ighalo More Than Reliable For United, Deserves More Trust This Season’ –Manchester Veteran Journalist

The Nigerian featured for just nine minutes in the game against…