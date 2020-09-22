Kalu Committed To Bordeaux Despite Fenerbahce Interest

Nigeria winger Samuel Kalu remains fully committed to Girondis Bordeaux despite firm interest from Turkish club Fenerbahce, reports Completesports.com.

Fenerbahce are keen on luring the 23-year-old to Turkey, but Bordeaux have so far turned their request.

Kalu scored once and provided two assists in 20 league appearances for Bordeaux last season.

The former KAA Gent player fell out with former manager Paulo Sousa during the season and was close to leaving the club in January.

He appears to have put the distractions behind him and ready to do his best for the

club.

“There is really nothing much to say because they (Fenerbahce) first gave an offer of a loan deal but Bordeaux rejected it, saying I was an important player to the club and they can’t allow me to go on loan again,”Kalu told AOI.

“They came again with another offer for a loan and an option to…