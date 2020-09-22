Lookman Set To Join Fulham From RB Leipzig

Ademola Lookman is edging closer to a return to the Premier League with Fulham desperate to sign him from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman has struggled for regular playing time at RB Leipzig following his arrival from Everton last year.

The 22-year-old featured in 13 games across all competitions for the German side last season.

He failed to register a goal or an assist during the campaign and started just once.

The winger is yet to make an appearance for Leipzig this season.

Lookman’s final campaign at Everton yielded two assists from 21 league outings.