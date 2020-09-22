Martins Joins Chinese Club Wuhan FC On One-Year Deal

Nigeria forward Obafemi Martins has linked up with Chinese Super League outfit Wuhan Zall FC on a one-year deal, reports Completesports.com.

Martins,35, joined Wuhan as a free agent, after his contract with another Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua was terminated last week.

The striker rejoined Shenhua for a second spell at the start of the new season but failed to make much impact at the club.



Read Also: Watford Close In On Super Eagles Star Troost-Ekong

He failed to register a goal in four league appearances for Shenhua.

The well travelled forward previously featured for clubs in Italy, England, Germany, Russia, Spain, and the United States of America.

Wuhan occupy fourth position in CSL Group B table with 16 points from 11 games.

Martins is in line to make his debut for Wuhan against Chongqing Dangdai.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…