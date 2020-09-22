Pinnick Not Desperate For CAF Presidency

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick says he is not desperate to occupy the office of Confederation of African Footbal (CAF) president, reports Completesports.com.

Applications to contest in March, 2021 elections are already open and will close on November 12.

“The truth is that you need to look at indexes, you have to look at your family – family is the most prized asset that I have – so for example if my family said “don’t” then I won’t,” Pinnick told BBC Sport Africa.

“Then you have your larger family which is your football family – your exco, your congress – if they decide to give you the go-ahead then you go to the government.

“Then from the government, you also look at some of your friends – it is not easy you have to consult your zone – you have to consult your colleagues because they are the…