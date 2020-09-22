Top 5 Recruiting Tips for College Sports

The recruitment process for college is a complicated and time-consuming procedure. You might find it very puzzling to do by yourself. Recruitment journey for everyone is unique; however, the nature of challenges falls under the same category. I present to you my top 5 tips to get you through it easily.

Get Started Early

Many of us have not figured out what we want to achieve in our future and what career path to follow. If you are lucky and do not fall in this category, it gives you an edge over many others. If your ambitions are clear and you know the strategy to reach them, why wait to tell your story? Starting early can help you become fully prepared for the real test. It will help if you do not leave all the work for the senior year. It will only put you in panic mode and prevent the optimization of chances of getting in your desired college. For example, if you excel in football, you should start thinking about football recruiting tips and the colleges that are appropriate for…