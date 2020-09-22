Yakubu Thrilled With Maiden Super Eagles Invitation

SKF Sered goalkeeper Matthew Yakubu is thrilled with his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

Yakubu, 20, was named in Nigeria’s squad for next month’s friendlies against Cote d’l voire and Tunisia by head coach Gernot Rohr on Monday.

Ventspils of Latvia goalie Dele Alampasu and Sparta Rotterdam’s Maduka Okoye are two other goalkeepers on the 25-man list.

“It’s a thing of joy to me, it really shows that I’m really working hard and things are going well,” Yakubu told Brila FM.

“So I will continue to do my best when I go to the camp, work together to achieve the goal and aim [of the country].”

Yakubu has featured in five league games for SKF Sered this season.

The Super Eagles will face the Elephants of Cote d’l voire on October 9 and then do battle with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia four days.

Both games will be played at a yet to be named venue in Austria.

