Aina Primed To Make Fulham Debut Vs Sheffield; Iwobi Targets 2nd Goal

Super Eagles defender and Pulham new signing Ola Aina is set to make his debut for the Cottagers when they play host to Sheffield Wednesday in a Carabao Qup dash today at the Craven Cottage, Completesports.com reports.

Aina arrived Fulham in a loan deal from Torino where he had spent the last two seasons.

The 23-year old was not listed for Fulham’s first two games of the season that saw the Cottagers lost 3-0 at home to Arsenal and then 4-3 away against Leeds United in Premier League games.

Coach Scot Parker had said the games came too early for Aina but the gaffer is now set to hand the Nigerian international his debut after declaring that he has a full squad to pick from in his pre-match talk.

Also Read – Leicester Vs Arsenal: Iheanacho Strives To Make Carabao Cup History

“There is no injury really. We are at full strength. Everyone is good. So l’ve got a fułl squad to pick from,” Parker said during his…