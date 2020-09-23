Atletico Madrid Agree To Sign Suarez From Barcelona

Atletico Madrid have a complete agreement to sign Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, reports BBC Sport.

Barcelona have agreed to terminate Suarez’s contract two years early after deeming the 33-year-old surplus to requirements.

After talks with Juventus collapsed, Suarez has sensationally agreed to leave Barcelona and join their LaLiga rivals Atletico.

Barcelona reportedly backtracked on their agreement with Suarez once they learned he would join Atletico but have now sanctioned the move.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

