Chukwueze, Azeez, Nwakali Will Excel In Laliga Santander

Former Nigeria international and Misr El Makkasa of Egypt African Academies Director , Emmanuel Amuneke, believes that the trio of Samuel Chukwueze, Ramon Azeez and Kelechi Nwakali have all it takes too deliver in the 2020/2021 Spanish top league, Laliga Santander, Complete Sports reports.

The threesome youngsters are the only Nigerian players in the Laliga Santander this term and Amuneke who played for FC Barcelona and Albacete, believes the Nigerian exports are blessed with talents and equally have the Laliga experience to help their respective clubs to the make good impacts..

Chukwueze is on the payroll of the Yellow Submarines, Villarreal, Ramon Azeez plays for Granada, while Nwakali has just joined the elite league with Huesca.

“Chukwueze has been doing very well for his club, Villarreal,” Amuneke told Complete Sports when he was asked to give his thoughts on the three Nigerian players featuring in this

season’s Spanish Laliga.

“He’s been in the team and I…