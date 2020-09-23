Emzor Renew Partnership With NFF

Emzor Pharmaceuticals,Nigeria’s leading manufacturers and distributors of Pharmaceutical products, has upheld its promise of providing support to the

Nigerian football governing council body by donating products worth millions of naira to the Nigerian Football Federation.

The product donation is part of the partnership agreement which sees the Pharmaceutical giant act as an integral part of the football body, by providing

support to athletes and connecting football lovers in the country.

The donation by in line with the company’s commitment to further push its goal of providing unlimited wellness to everyone. It can be recalled that Emzor has

played a major role in supporting the Super Eagles and Falcons of the Nigerian national teams, especially in the aspect of health and wellbeing by providing

the necessary analgesics and products to players as well as the governing body.

Speaking at the product presentation in Abuja, Emzor Pharmaceuticals’ Business Development…