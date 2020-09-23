Iheanacho Set To Make Carabao Cup History In Leicester Vs Arsenal

Kelechi Iheanacho will be the cynosure of all eyes in Leicester City’s home Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal tonight as the former Manchester City starlet will be hoping to make history as Nigeria’s top scorer in the competition.

He is currently tied on eight goals with Nwankwo Kanu and one behind Yakubu Aiyegbeni. A goal for Iheanacho tonight will make him Nigeria’s top joint scorer in the competition while a brace will not only make him the top scorer but also the first Nigerian to hit double figure in thecompetition.

He will also become the first Nigerian to score 20 goals in

domestic cup competitions in England as he leads the FA Cup goalscoring chart with 10 goals from 14 games, two more than Aiyegbeni and threee more than Kanu who played 22 and 27 games respectively.

The 2013 Golden Eaglets star will be the cynosure of all eyes tonight as he will be seeking to start his fourth season at the King Power stadium…