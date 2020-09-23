‘It’s Important To Have A Player Like Him’- Napoli Goalie Ospina Heaps Praise On Osimhen

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina has lavished praise on Victor Osimhen following the forward’s impressive start at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen scored six goals and provided one assist in three pre-season outings for Napoli.

The 21-year-old also showed his class in Sunday’s Serie A clash against Parma contributing immensely to the club’s 2-0 away win despite starting the game from the bench.

The Nigeria international received huge plaudits from manager Gennaro Gattuso, Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens after the game.

Ospina joined his gaffer and teammates in singing the praise of the young forward.

“Osimhen? He’s a very quiet boy. We know he can give us a lot. He has great speed, great power and it’s important for us to have a player like him,” Ospina told kisskissnapoli.it.

“Manolas and Koulibaly? Having strong defenders is…