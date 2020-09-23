Liga BPI Fantasy is now available at RealFevr!

Build now your team in the official fantasy of the Portuguese women’s football league.

Liga BPI Fantasy 20/21, the official Liga BPI fantasy league it’s already open and from now on you can create your Portuguese dream team here.

In partnership with the Portuguese Football Federation for the second consecutive year, once again, RealFevr organizes and manages the one and only women’s football fantasy league with the seal of a federation.

This new season brings a new competitive model, new clubs and many new players, so you’ll have to choose wisely and make sure who is essential to have in your team.

Who will finish on the podium?

Who will compete for European seats?

And who will fight for maintenance in Liga BPI?

All these questions will start to be answered this weekend!

Liga BPI’s first game, CF Benfica vs. SF Damaiense, will take place this Saturday, the 26th of September at 15h00 GMT+1, which means that the market will close one hour earlier, at 14h00…