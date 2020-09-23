Luton Town Win Great Boost For Manchester United

Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo believes Tuesday night Carabao Cup win over Luton Town can help propel the Red Devils to victory against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side started the new season on a disappointing note , going down to a 3-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace at the Old Trafford.

United however bounced back by edging out

Luton Town with Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood getting the goals.

Though their performance against Luton was far from convincing, Ighalo was keen to point out what the squad will take from their first win of the campaign.

“It was a very tough game,” Ighalo told the club website.

“We knew, from the start, that we were coming to play a tough side. We are happy we are going through to the next round – that is the most important…