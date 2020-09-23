Morata Returns To Juventus On Loan

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has returned to Juventus on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

Juventus announced Morata’s loan transfer on Tuesday night after the former Chelsea player completed his medical.

The Old Ladies stated the move is worth

€ 10 million, to be paid during current financial year.

The agreement further entails the right for Juventus to definitely acquire the player’s registrations rights by the end of the 2020/2021 season for a consideration of € 45 million to be paid in three financial year.

The right for Juventus to extend the temporary acquisition of the player’s registrations until the end of the 2021/2022 season for a consideration of € 10 million.

Also, the right for Juventus to definitely acquire the player’s registrations rights by the end of the 2021/2022 season for a consideration of € 35 million to be paid in three financial year.

