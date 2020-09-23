Moyes West Ham United Manager Has Contracted Coronavirus

West Ham United manager David Moyes and two of the club’s players Issa Diop, Josh Cullen have contracted coronavirus.

The London club were informed of the positive tests while preparing for Tuesday’s home Carabao Cup tie against Hull City – which the Hammers won 5-1.

Moyes, 57, defender Diop, 23, and 24-year-old midfielder Cullen will now be required to self-isolate.

“The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and have returned home,” said a club statement.

West Ham said the three men were all asymptomatic and assistant manager Alan Irvine took charge of the Hull match at London Stadium, which both Diop and Cullen were due to start.

Irvine said: “At 18:20 we suddenly got some information from our doctor and head physio to say there were three positive tests, the manager and the two players.

“We’d had contact insofar as we were in the same…