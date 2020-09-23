Ndidi Out Of Super Eagles October Friendlies Due To Injury

Leicester City midfielder Wlifred Ndidi has pulled out of Nigeria’s friendlies against Cote d’l voire and Tunisia due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi, Completesports.com learnt copped the injury in the Foxes’ league win against Burley on Sunday.

The 23-year-old is expected to miss Wednesday’s (today) Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal at the King Power Stadium.

Read Also: Kalu Committed To Bordeaux Despite Fenerbahce Interest

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is expected to name a replacement for the former Genk of Belgium star ahead of the games.

Granada of Spain midfielder Ramon Azeez is the only midfielder included on the standby list by Rohr.

The friendly fixtures against the Elephants and Carthage Eagles will hold on October 9 and 13 respectively in Austria.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…