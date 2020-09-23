Neuer, De Bruyne Nominated For UEFA Player of the Year award

Bayern Munich duo Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne are the three players shortlisted for the 2019/20 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

UEFA today (Wednesday) announced the names of the three players for the award, which will take place on Thursday 1 October during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony.

The shortlist of three players was selected by a jury composed of 80 coaches of the clubs which participated in the group stages of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, together with 55 journalists from each of UEFA’s 55 member associations, selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group.

The coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them.

The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the…