Real Madrid Academy Port Harcourt Will Produce Future Superstars –Iyaye

Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Honourable Boma Iyaye says the State-owned Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt will produce a future generation of football superstars comparable to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Iyaye stated this when he visited the Real Madrid Football Academy ahead of official resumption, on his way to the Rivers United Football Club Camp, shortly after inspecting the progress of work on the football pitches of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in the company of his Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo, and members of SWAN in Rivers State.

According to the Commissioner, the Real Madrid Football Academy Port Harcourt is comparable to any in the world in terms of facilities, content, curriculum and product.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work so far; pointing that he was short of words as to how to thank Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike for such initiative and commitment to deliver a world-class facility for future…