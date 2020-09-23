Trending On Complete Sports 23.09.2020

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!
Atletico Madrid Agree To Sign Suarez From Barcelona
West Ham Boss Moyes Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Morata Returns To Juventus On Loan
Kalu Committed To Bordeaux Despite Fenerbahce Interest
Barcelona Announce Vidal’s Move To Inter Milan
Rohr Elated With Super Eagles Progress In FIFA Ranking
Martins Joins Chinese Club Wuhan FC On One-Year Deal
Watford Close In On Super Eagles Star Troost-Ekong
Re: Ndidi Out Of Super Eagles October Friendlies Due To Injury
