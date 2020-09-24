Arsenal Line Up Move For Jorginho

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Jorginho from London rivals Chelsea before the end of the current transfer.

The Gunners have failed in their bids for other midfield targets and are now weighing up a move for the Brazilian-born midfielder.

Manager Mikel Arteta has been unable to lure either Thomas Partey

or Houssem Aouar from Atletico Madrid or Lyon respectively.

He is however keen to find an alternative with the end of the summer transfer fast approaching.

Jorginho was linked with the exit door at Stamford Bridge earlier in the summer as speculation suggested he could complete a switch to Juventus.

That move became more unlikely following the sacking of Maurizio Sarri, but he could have a new option on the table amid Arsenal’s interest.

According to Sky Sports , Arteta is keen on adding the 28-year-old to his squad before deadline day.

Jorginho has been on Arteta’a radar for some time given he was subject…