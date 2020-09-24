Barcelona Confirm Suarez’s Transfer To Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have officially announced the transfer of Uruguay striker Luiz Suarez to Atletico Madrid.

The Catalan giants made the announcement in a statement released on their official website.

Suarez is now the latest big name after Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo and Arturo Vidal to depart Barcelona.

The statement reads: “Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Luis Suárez. The Madrid club will pay FC Barcelona 6 million euros in variables.



“Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Luis Suárez for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future.

“On Thursday 24 September from 12.30pm CEST there will be a farewell event for the player and following that a remote press…