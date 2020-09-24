Europa League: Etebo Stars; Azeez Missing, Sadiq Fails To Rescue Partizan Belgrade From Defeat

Oghenekaro Etebo put up a fine performance as Galatasaray beat Croatian club Hadjuk Split 2-0 in their Europa League clash on Thursday night, reports Completesports.com.

Etebo was in action for the entire duration of the game.

Younes Belhanda and Ryan Babel scored both goals for the Turkish Super Lig outfit.

Sadiq Umar ended on the losing side as Partizan Belgrade were eliminated from the competition following a 2-1 loss to Belgian club Sporting Charleroi.

Sadiq was on for 90 minutes in the game.

Ramon Azeez was not listed for action as Granada booked their passage into the next round after edging out Locomtiv Tbilisi 2-0.

Darwin Machis and Jorge Molina got the goals for Granada.

At the Yerevan Football Academy, Yusuf Otubanjo and Louis Ogana were both in action as Ararat Armenia booked a place in the play-off round following a…