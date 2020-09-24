Everton Hail Iwobi’s Impact In Carabao Cup Win Over Fleetwood Town

Everton have hailed Alex Iwobi’s Impact In their Carabao Cup win against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side cruised to a 5-2 victory against their hosts, booking their passage into the third round of the competition.

Iwobi, who was making his first start of the season, scored once and also bagged an assist in the game.



“Fit again and making an impact in his first start of the season!” reads a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

Iwobi missed the Toffees opening two games of the campaign as a result of injury.

The 24-yrar-old featured as a substitute in the 5-2 home win against West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Everton visit Crystal Palace on Saturday seeking to maintain a 100-per-cent winning start to their Premier League season following victories over Tottenham Hotspur and West Brom.

