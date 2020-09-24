Everton Youngster Adeniran Set To Join Wycombe On Loan

Dennis Adeniran is set to join Sky Bet Championship club Wycombe on a one-year loan deal from Everton.

Adeniran trained with Wycombe on Thursday and is expected to spend the season with the club.

The midfielder linked up with Everton in 2017 on a four-year deal which is due to expire next summer.

This is the fifth time he will be spending time on loan outside the club.

Adeniran has trained with Everton’s first-team but is yet to make his senior appearance for the Toffees.

He has played for the U-23s this season and featured in Monday night’s win over Leicester City.

